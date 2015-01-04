words

Feb 9, 2018 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

snollygoster

highbinder

wirepuller

four-flusher

jackleg



Have your say

in our discussion forum Words to describe peoplein our discussion forum Wordsmith Talk A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



jackleg PRONUNCIATION: (JAK-leg)

MEANING: adjective: Unskilled; unscrupulous; incompetent.

noun: An unskilled or unscrupulous worker.

ETYMOLOGY: From jack (man, worker) + blackleg . Earliest documented use: 1839.

USAGE: “A reader emailed: ‘You forgot to mention how the jackleg preachers told you to put your hand on the radio to get your blessing and send $100, $50, $25, $10, $5, or $1 for the kind of blessing you want.’”

Alonzo Kitterls; Thanks for Sharing Memories and Let’s Share More; Philadelphia Tribune (Pennsylvania); Jan 4, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The trade of governing has always been monopolized by the most ignorant and the most rascally individuals of mankind. -Thomas Paine, philosopher and writer (9 Feb 1737-1809)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate