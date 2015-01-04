  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 9, 2018
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
snollygoster
highbinder
wirepuller
four-flusher
jackleg

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

jackleg

PRONUNCIATION:
(JAK-leg)

MEANING:
adjective: Unskilled; unscrupulous; incompetent.
noun: An unskilled or unscrupulous worker.

ETYMOLOGY:
From jack (man, worker) + blackleg. Earliest documented use: 1839.

USAGE:
“A reader emailed: ‘You forgot to mention how the jackleg preachers told you to put your hand on the radio to get your blessing and send $100, $50, $25, $10, $5, or $1 for the kind of blessing you want.’”
Alonzo Kitterls; Thanks for Sharing Memories and Let’s Share More; Philadelphia Tribune (Pennsylvania); Jan 4, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The trade of governing has always been monopolized by the most ignorant and the most rascally individuals of mankind. -Thomas Paine, philosopher and writer (9 Feb 1737-1809)

