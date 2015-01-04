|
jackleg
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Unskilled; unscrupulous; incompetent.
noun: An unskilled or unscrupulous worker.
ETYMOLOGY:
From jack (man, worker) + blackleg. Earliest documented use: 1839.
USAGE:
“A reader emailed: ‘You forgot to mention how the jackleg preachers told you to put your hand on the radio to get your blessing and send $100, $50, $25, $10, $5, or $1 for the kind of blessing you want.’”
Alonzo Kitterls; Thanks for Sharing Memories and Let’s Share More; Philadelphia Tribune (Pennsylvania); Jan 4, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The trade of governing has always been monopolized by the most ignorant and the most rascally individuals of mankind. -Thomas Paine, philosopher and writer (9 Feb 1737-1809)
