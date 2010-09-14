

highbinder PRONUNCIATION: (HY-byn-duhr)

MEANING: noun: A swindler, gangster, or a corrupt politician.

ETYMOLOGY: After the Highbinders, a Chinese gang in New York and other cities from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s. Earliest documented use: 1806.

USAGE:

Leaders on Notice: Reform Pensions Now; The Santa Fe New Mexican; Sep 14, 2010.



"At least 30 other states have seen their retirement investments fall. In New Mexico, some highbinders getting huge fees put plenty of money in risky investments."
Leaders on Notice: Reform Pensions Now; The Santa Fe New Mexican; Sep 14, 2010.

