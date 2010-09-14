|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 6, 2018
This week's theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
highbinder
Image: LoC
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
highbinder
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A swindler, gangster, or a corrupt politician.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the Highbinders, a Chinese gang in New York and other cities from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s. Earliest documented use: 1806.
USAGE:
“At least 30 other states have seen their retirement investments fall. In New Mexico, some highbinders getting huge fees put plenty of money in risky investments.”
Leaders on Notice: Reform Pensions Now; The Santa Fe New Mexican; Sep 14, 2010.
See more usage examples of highbinder in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:True religion is the life we lead, not the creed we profess. -Louis Nizer, lawyer (6 Feb 1902-1994)
