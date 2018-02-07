|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 7, 2018
Words to describe people
This week’s words
highbinder
wirepuller
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
wirepuller
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person who manipulates or exerts control from behind the scenes.
ETYMOLOGY:
From wire + puller. Earliest documented use: 1824.
USAGE:
“Thurlow Weed, New York’s cagey behind-the-scenes Republican wirepuller, was telling Lincoln that his reelection was now an impossibility.”
John C. Waugh; Lincoln and McClellan; Palgrave Macmillan; 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I have known a vast quantity of nonsense talked about bad men not looking you in the face. Don't trust that conventional idea. Dishonesty will stare honesty out of countenance, any day in the week, if there is anything to be got by it. -Charles Dickens, novelist (7 Feb 1812-1870)
