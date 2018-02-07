  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 7, 2018
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
snollygoster
highbinder
wirepuller
On your calendar
Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

wirepuller

PRONUNCIATION:
(WAIR-pool-uhr)

MEANING:
noun: A person who manipulates or exerts control from behind the scenes.

ETYMOLOGY:
From wire + puller. Earliest documented use: 1824.

USAGE:
“Thurlow Weed, New York’s cagey behind-the-scenes Republican wirepuller, was telling Lincoln that his reelection was now an impossibility.”
John C. Waugh; Lincoln and McClellan; Palgrave Macmillan; 2010.

See more usage examples of wirepuller in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I have known a vast quantity of nonsense talked about bad men not looking you in the face. Don't trust that conventional idea. Dishonesty will stare honesty out of countenance, any day in the week, if there is anything to be got by it. -Charles Dickens, novelist (7 Feb 1812-1870)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith