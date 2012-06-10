  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 5, 2018
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
snollygoster
with Anu Garg

If you have been wondering what word to use to describe that good-for-nothing person -- a neighbor, a colleague, or a president -- you are in luck. Things are going to get colorful this week, linguistically speaking. We present you with five vivid, offbeat, American words -- what you do with them is up to you.

snollygoster

PRONUNCIATION:
(SNOL-ee gos-tuhr)

MEANING:
noun: A shrewd, unprincipled person.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin, perhaps an alteration of snallygaster, a mythical creature said to prey on poultry and children, possibly from Pennsylvania Dutch schnelle geeschter, from German schnell (quick) + Geist (spirit). Earliest documented use: 1846.

NOTES:
According to a Georgia editor, “A snollygoster is a fellow who wants office, regardless of party, platform, or principles, and who, whenever he wins, gets there by the sheer force of monumental talknophical assumnacy.”

USAGE:
“Where do you find lawyers like this snollygoster?”
Malcolm Berko; Dunkin’ Donuts May Be Full of Holes; Herald Sun with Chapel Hill Herald (Durham, North Carolina); Jun 10, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In America, anybody can be president. That's one of the risks you take. -Adlai Stevenson, statesman (5 Feb 1900-1965)

