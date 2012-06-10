|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Feb 5, 2018This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
Roll the dice
Get a random word from
A.Word.A.Day archives
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
If you have been wondering what word to use to describe that good-for-nothing person -- a neighbor, a colleague, or a president -- you are in luck. Things are going to get colorful this week, linguistically speaking. We present you with five vivid, offbeat, American words -- what you do with them is up to you.
snollygoster
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A shrewd, unprincipled person.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin, perhaps an alteration of snallygaster, a mythical creature said to prey on poultry and children, possibly from Pennsylvania Dutch schnelle geeschter, from German schnell (quick) + Geist (spirit). Earliest documented use: 1846.
NOTES:
According to a Georgia editor, “A snollygoster is a fellow who wants office, regardless of party, platform, or principles, and who, whenever he wins, gets there by the sheer force of monumental talknophical assumnacy.”
USAGE:
“Where do you find lawyers like this snollygoster?”
Malcolm Berko; Dunkin’ Donuts May Be Full of Holes; Herald Sun with Chapel Hill Herald (Durham, North Carolina); Jun 10, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In America, anybody can be president. That's one of the risks you take. -Adlai Stevenson, statesman (5 Feb 1900-1965)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith