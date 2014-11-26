|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 8, 2018
Words to describe people
Poster from the 1919 film The Four Flusher
Image: Film Daily/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
four-flusher
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A pretender, bluffer, or fraudster.
ETYMOLOGY:
In a game of poker, a full flush is five cards of the same suit. A four-flush, only four cards of the same suit, is almost worthless. A player pretending to have a full flush while holding only a four-flush, is said to be a four-flusher. Earliest documented use: 1904.
USAGE:
“Mr. Corbett was basically a four-flusher. He cut education funding in a monumentally shortsighted move and double-crossed the Post-Gazette for its 2010 endorsement.”
Dan Simpson; Giving Thanks for This and That; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (Pennsylvania); Nov 26, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When love and skill work together, expect a masterpiece. -John Ruskin, author, art critic, and social reformer (8 Feb 1819-1900)
