

Feb 8, 2018 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

snollygoster

highbinder

wirepuller

four-flusher



Poster from the 1919 film The Four Flusher



four-flusher PRONUNCIATION: (FOHR-flush-uhr)

MEANING: noun: A pretender, bluffer, or fraudster.

ETYMOLOGY: In a game of poker, a full flush is five cards of the same suit. A four-flush, only four cards of the same suit, is almost worthless. A player pretending to have a full flush while holding only a four-flush, is said to be a four-flusher. Earliest documented use: 1904.

USAGE:

Dan Simpson; Giving Thanks for This and That; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (Pennsylvania); Nov 26, 2014.



"Mr. Corbett was basically a four-flusher. He cut education funding in a monumentally shortsighted move and double-crossed the Post-Gazette for its 2010 endorsement."
Dan Simpson; Giving Thanks for This and That; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (Pennsylvania); Nov 26, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When love and skill work together, expect a masterpiece. -John Ruskin, author, art critic, and social reformer (8 Feb 1819-1900)





