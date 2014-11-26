  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 8, 2018
four-flusher
Poster from the 1919 film The Four Flusher
Image: Film Daily/Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

four-flusher

PRONUNCIATION:
(FOHR-flush-uhr)

MEANING:
noun: A pretender, bluffer, or fraudster.

ETYMOLOGY:
In a game of poker, a full flush is five cards of the same suit. A four-flush, only four cards of the same suit, is almost worthless. A player pretending to have a full flush while holding only a four-flush, is said to be a four-flusher. Earliest documented use: 1904.

USAGE:
“Mr. Corbett was basically a four-flusher. He cut education funding in a monumentally shortsighted move and double-crossed the Post-Gazette for its 2010 endorsement.”
Dan Simpson; Giving Thanks for This and That; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (Pennsylvania); Nov 26, 2014.

See more usage examples of four-flusher in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When love and skill work together, expect a masterpiece. -John Ruskin, author, art critic, and social reformer (8 Feb 1819-1900)

