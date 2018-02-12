

Feb 12, 2018 This week’s theme

People who became verbs



This week’s words

adonize



Venus and Adonis (1729) Art: Francois Lemyone People who became verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



In the Harry Potter series, once when the Weasley twins jump on their brooms and leave school early, other students talk about “doing a Weasley”. This name-verbing happens in real life too. “To Kanye” now is to interrupt someone in the middle of something important.



While none of the above examples have made it to the dictionary, many others have. This week we’ll see five such people who became verbs. To meet these personalities, we’ll visit the world of mythology, film, government, religion, and history.



Chances are you yourself have turned the name of someone around you into a verb. Share your examples below or email us at words@wordsmith.org. adonize PRONUNCIATION: (AD-uh-nyz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To make more attractive; to spruce up.

ETYMOLOGY: After Adonis, a beautiful youth in Greek mythology, loved by Aphrodite. Adonis’s name has become a synonym for a very handsome young man. Earliest documented use: 1611.

USAGE:

Jo Ann Ferguson; Rhyme and Reason; Zebra; 1997. “As before, the viscount had adonized himself. His nankeen trousers and deep green fustian coat covered a ruffled shirt and simple waistcoat.”Jo Ann Ferguson;; Zebra; 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change. -Charles Darwin, naturalist and author (12 Feb 1809-1882)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate