|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Feb 14, 2018This week’s theme
People who became verbs
This week’s words
bogart
hooverize
“Food will win the war”
A poster by the US Food Administration (See more)
Image: National Archives
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hooverize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To be sparing in the use of something, especially food.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Herbert C. Hoover (1874-1964), who as the head of the US Food Administration during the WWI, encouraged citizens to eat less and save food for soldiers. Earliest documented use: 1917.
NOTES:
“To hooverize” is not the same as “to hoover”. The latter is a synonym of “to vacuum” (also used metaphorically for “to devour” or “to consume”). It’s the genericizing of the word Hoover, a popular brand name for vacuum cleaners. The word is mostly used around the UK. The brand is named after American industrialist William Henry Hoover (1849-1932).
USAGE:
“Read one wartime Valentine’s Day poem:
I can Hooverize on dinner
And on lights and fuel too
But I’ll never learn to Hooverize
When it comes to loving you.”
David Pietrusza; 1932: The Rise of Hitler and FDR; Lyons Press; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Patriotism is often an arbitrary veneration of real estate above principles. -George Jean Nathan, author and editor (14 Feb 1882-1958)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith