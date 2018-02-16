

Feb 16, 2018 This week’s theme

People who became verbs



This week’s words

adonize

bogart

hooverize

molochize

napoleonize



Statue of Napoleon I in Cherbourg-Octeville, France Photo: Eric Pouhier/Wikimedia People who became verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



napoleonize PRONUNCIATION: (nuh-PO-Lee-uh-nyz)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To occupy or govern in a domineering or aggressive manner.

2. To aggrandize oneself.

ETYMOLOGY: After Napoléon Bonaparte (1769-1821), French general and emperor. Earliest documented use: 1822.

USAGE: “Who does that Laura Walker think she is, showing up uninvited and Napoleonizing Lord Hugo’s attention like that?”

Katherine Kingsley; Once Upon a Dream; Dell; 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: As against having beautiful workshops, studios, etc., one writes best in a cellar on a rainy day. -Van Wyck Brooks, writer, critic (16 Feb 1886-1963)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate