A.Word.A.Day
Feb 16, 2018This week’s theme
People who became verbs
This week’s words
adonize
bogart
hooverize
molochize
napoleonize
Statue of Napoleon I in Cherbourg-Octeville, France
Photo: Eric Pouhier/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
napoleonize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To occupy or govern in a domineering or aggressive manner.
2. To aggrandize oneself.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Napoléon Bonaparte (1769-1821), French general and emperor. Earliest documented use: 1822.
USAGE:
“Who does that Laura Walker think she is, showing up uninvited and Napoleonizing Lord Hugo’s attention like that?”
Katherine Kingsley; Once Upon a Dream; Dell; 1997.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:As against having beautiful workshops, studios, etc., one writes best in a cellar on a rainy day. -Van Wyck Brooks, writer, critic (16 Feb 1886-1963)
