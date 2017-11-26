  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 13, 2018
This week’s theme
People who became verbs

This week’s words
adonize
bogart
bogart
Humphrey Bogart
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

bogart

PRONUNCIATION:
(BO-gart)

MEANING:
verb tr.
1. To hog or to take more than the fair share of something.
2. To bully, act tough, or to be belligerent.

ETYMOLOGY:
After film actor Humphrey Bogart (1900-1957) who played tough-guy roles. Earliest documented use: 1965.

USAGE:
“The Hokies ... bogarted the ball for 22:49 of the second half’s 30 minutes.”
David Teel; Hokies Can Cherish Season; Daily Press (Newport News, Virginia); Nov 26, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein. -Robert H. Jackson, US Supreme Court justice (13 Feb 1892-1954)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith