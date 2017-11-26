|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 13, 2018This week’s theme
People who became verbs
This week’s words
bogart
Humphrey Bogart
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bogart
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.
1. To hog or to take more than the fair share of something.
2. To bully, act tough, or to be belligerent.
ETYMOLOGY:
After film actor Humphrey Bogart (1900-1957) who played tough-guy roles. Earliest documented use: 1965.
USAGE:
“The Hokies ... bogarted the ball for 22:49 of the second half’s 30 minutes.”
David Teel; Hokies Can Cherish Season; Daily Press (Newport News, Virginia); Nov 26, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein. -Robert H. Jackson, US Supreme Court justice (13 Feb 1892-1954)
