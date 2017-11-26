

Feb 13, 2018 This week’s theme

People who became verbs



This week’s words

adonize

bogart



Humphrey Bogart Photo: Yousuf Karsh/Library and Archives Canada People who became verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bogart PRONUNCIATION: (BO-gart)

MEANING: verb tr.

1. To hog or to take more than the fair share of something.

2. To bully, act tough, or to be belligerent.

ETYMOLOGY: After film actor Humphrey Bogart (1900-1957) who played tough-guy roles. Earliest documented use: 1965.

USAGE: “The Hokies ... bogarted the ball for 22:49 of the second half’s 30 minutes.”

David Teel; Hokies Can Cherish Season; Daily Press (Newport News, Virginia); Nov 26, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein. -Robert H. Jackson, US Supreme Court justice (13 Feb 1892-1954)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate