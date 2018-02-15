|
Feb 15, 2018This week’s theme
People who became verbs
This week’s words
bogart
hooverize
molochize
A Moloch statue from the 1914 film Cabiria, at the National Museum of Cinema, Turin, Italy
Photo: Jean-Pierre Dalbéra/Wikimedia
molochize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To sacrifice.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Moloch, a Canaanite god of the Bible, associated with the practice of child sacrifice. Earliest documented use: 1825.
USAGE:
“Look to the skies, then to the river, strike
Their hearts, and hold their babies up to it.
I think that they would Molochize them too,
To have the heavens clear.”
Alfred Tennyson; Harold; 1876.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Secrecy, being an instrument of conspiracy, ought never to be the system of a regular government. -Jeremy Bentham, jurist and philosopher (15 Feb 1748-1832)
