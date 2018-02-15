

A Moloch statue from the 1914 film Cabiria, at the National Museum of Cinema, Turin, Italy Photo: Jean-Pierre Dalbéra/Wikimedia



molochize PRONUNCIATION: (MOL-uh-kyz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To sacrifice.

ETYMOLOGY: After Moloch, a Canaanite god of the Bible, associated with the practice of child sacrifice. Earliest documented use: 1825.

USAGE: “Look to the skies, then to the river, strike

Their hearts, and hold their babies up to it.

I think that they would Molochize them too,

To have the heavens clear.”

Alfred Tennyson; Harold; 1876.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Secrecy, being an instrument of conspiracy, ought never to be the system of a regular government. -Jeremy Bentham, jurist and philosopher (15 Feb 1748-1832)





