Feb 15, 2018
This week’s theme
People who became verbs

This week’s words
adonize
bogart
hooverize
molochize
A Moloch statue from the 1914 film Cabiria, at the National Museum of Cinema, Turin, Italy
Photo: Jean-Pierre Dalbéra/Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

molochize

PRONUNCIATION:
(MOL-uh-kyz)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To sacrifice.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Moloch, a Canaanite god of the Bible, associated with the practice of child sacrifice. Earliest documented use: 1825.

USAGE:
“Look to the skies, then to the river, strike
Their hearts, and hold their babies up to it.
I think that they would Molochize them too,
To have the heavens clear.”
Alfred Tennyson; Harold; 1876.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Secrecy, being an instrument of conspiracy, ought never to be the system of a regular government. -Jeremy Bentham, jurist and philosopher (15 Feb 1748-1832)

