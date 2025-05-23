|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
May 23, 2025This week’s theme
Bloody words!
This week’s words
sanguineous
bloody-minded
anemia
red-blooded
hemorrhage
“Let’s brainstorm how to stop this hemorrhaging.”
Cartoon: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hemorrhage
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin haemorrhagia, from Greek haimorrhagia, from haima (blood) + rhegnunai (to burst). Earliest documented use: 1671.
NOTES:
Still craving more blood-related words after a whole week of lexical bloodletting? Sink your teeth into a few more from our archives: bloody shirt, blood-and-guts, and, well, bloodnoun :)
USAGE:
“Since 2011, as calls have grown more urgent to reduce the greenhouse emissions that cause climate change, the industry has hemorrhaged 41,000 jobs.”
Luis Feliz Leon; What’s the Future of Coal Mining?; Labor Notes (Detroit, Michigan); Sep 2021.
See more usage examples of hemorrhage in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A house is no home unless it contains food and fire for the mind as well as the body. -Margaret Fuller, author, critic, and women's rights advocate (23 May 1810-1850)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith