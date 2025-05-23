

May 23, 2025 This week’s theme

Bloody words!



This week’s words

sanguineous

bloody-minded

anemia

red-blooded

hemorrhage



hemorrhage PRONUNCIATION: (HEM-uhr-ij, HEM-rij)

MEANING: noun: 1. A severe or uncontrollable loss of blood. 2. A rapid and significant loss of assets. verb intr.: To bleed copiously. verb tr.: To lose assets rapidly and in large amounts.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin haemorrhagia, from Greek haimorrhagia, from haima (blood) + rhegnunai (to burst). Earliest documented use: 1671.

NOTES: Still craving more blood-related words after a whole week of lexical bloodletting? Sink your teeth into a few more from our archives: bloody shirt blood-and-guts , and, well, bloodnoun :)

USAGE:

Luis Feliz Leon; What’s the Future of Coal Mining?; Labor Notes (Detroit, Michigan); Sep 2021.



See more usage examples of “Since 2011, as calls have grown more urgent to reduce the greenhouse emissions that cause climate change, the industry has hemorrhaged 41,000 jobs.”Luis Feliz Leon; What’s the Future of Coal Mining?;(Detroit, Michigan); Sep 2021.See more usage examples of hemorrhage in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A house is no home unless it contains food and fire for the mind as well as the body. -Margaret Fuller, author, critic, and women's rights advocate (23 May 1810-1850)





