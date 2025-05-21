|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
May 21, 2025This week’s theme
Bloody words!
This week’s words
bloody-minded
anemia
“Do you have iron deficiency anemia?”
Image: bbcemporium / eBay
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
anemia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A medical condition characterized by a deficiency of red blood cells or hemoglobin resulting in weakness, tiredness, shortness of breath, and paleness.
2. A lack of vitality, strength, or vividness.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek anaimia, from an- (without) + haima (blood). Earliest documented use: 1807. The adjective is anemic, but the word anemious is entirely different.
USAGE:
“The idea [of the TV program] was to educate -- a word that suggested ratings anemia in the entertainment business.”
William R. Kennedy; Diamond of Greed; Writers Club Press; 2001.
See more usage examples of anemia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man should never be ashamed to own he has been in the wrong, which is but saying, in other words, that he is wiser today than he was yesterday. -Alexander Pope, poet (21 May 1688-1744)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith