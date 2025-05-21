  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 21, 2025
This week’s theme
Bloody words!

This week’s words
sanguineous
bloody-minded
anemia
anemia
“Do you have iron deficiency anemia?”
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

anemia

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-NEE-mee-uh)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A medical condition characterized by a deficiency of red blood cells or hemoglobin resulting in weakness, tiredness, shortness of breath, and paleness.
2. A lack of vitality, strength, or vividness.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek anaimia, from an- (without) + haima (blood). Earliest documented use: 1807. The adjective is anemic, but the word anemious is entirely different.

USAGE:
“The idea [of the TV program] was to educate -- a word that suggested ratings anemia in the entertainment business.”
William R. Kennedy; Diamond of Greed; Writers Club Press; 2001.

See more usage examples of anemia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A man should never be ashamed to own he has been in the wrong, which is but saying, in other words, that he is wiser today than he was yesterday. -Alexander Pope, poet (21 May 1688-1744)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith