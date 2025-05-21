

May 21, 2025 This week’s theme

Bloody words!



This week’s words

sanguineous

bloody-minded

anemia



anemia PRONUNCIATION: (uh-NEE-mee-uh)

MEANING: noun:

1. A medical condition characterized by a deficiency of red blood cells or hemoglobin resulting in weakness, tiredness, shortness of breath, and paleness.

2. A lack of vitality, strength, or vividness.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek anaimia, from an- (without) + haima (blood). Earliest documented use: 1807. The adjective is anemic , but the word anemious is entirely different.

USAGE:

William R. Kennedy; Diamond of Greed; Writers Club Press; 2001.



See more usage examples of “The idea [of the TV program] was to educate -- a word that suggested ratings anemia in the entertainment business.”William R. Kennedy;; Writers Club Press; 2001.See more usage examples of anemia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A man should never be ashamed to own he has been in the wrong, which is but saying, in other words, that he is wiser today than he was yesterday. -Alexander Pope, poet (21 May 1688-1744)





