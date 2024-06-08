

May 22, 2025 This week’s theme

Bloody words!



This week’s words

sanguineous

bloody-minded

anemia

red-blooded



red-blooded PRONUNCIATION: (RED-BLUHD-id)

MEANING: adjective: Strong; energetic; high-spirited; vigorous; virile.

ETYMOLOGY: Implying full of healthy blood, not lacking in red blood cells or hemoglobin. Earliest documented use: 1794. The opposite is anemic

USAGE:

Trader Joe’s v Whole Foods; The Economist (London, UK); Jun 8, 2024.



See more usage examples of “America is not just the land of red-blooded capitalism. It has an esoteric tradition of capitalist altruism, too. Take Trader Joe’s, an own-label grocery chain like M&S in Britain. It somehow retains a local-community feel, like an indoor farmers’ market with good prices and wonderful staff, despite having 549 stores. Whole Foods Market, a 530-store Mecca for well-heeled health nuts and epicureans, has a similar vibe.”Trader Joe’s v Whole Foods;(London, UK); Jun 8, 2024.See more usage examples of red-blooded in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth. -Arthur Conan Doyle, physician and writer (22 May 1859-1930)





