May 20, 2025This week’s theme
Bloody words!
This week’s words
bloody-minded
“I know my head’s bloody, but I still don’t want to go to the hospital.”
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bloody-minded
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Disposed to violence and bloodshed.
2. Stubborn; obstructive. (chiefly used in British English)
ETYMOLOGY:
From blood, from Old English blod + mind, from Old English gemynd (memory, thought). Earliest documented use: 1545.
NOTES:
The word bloody itself has an unexpectedly colorful history. Depending on where you are, it can be a mild intensifier (bloody fool) or borderline profane. Its taboo status may have arisen from a mistaken belief that it referred to Christ’s blood. Bloody in the second meaning of bloody-minded is used as an intensifier, implying someone is strong-willed. For more bloody fun, see how Pygmalion came to be a euphemism for bloody. And if you’re wondering how far it’s come, look no further than Tourism Australia’s 2006 ad campaign: “So where the bloody hell are you?”
USAGE:
“[Jon Meacham] says, ‘Pilate was a bullying, bloody-minded prefect.’”
Jim Keogh; Seeking Truth in Gibson’s ‘Passion’; Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Massachusetts); Feb 19, 2004.
“[Virat] Kohli’s ambition is as fierce as ever, his bloody-minded focus on winning matches undimmed.”
Anand Vasu; Trophy Awaits Its Champions; The Economic Times (New Delhi, India); Mar 9, 2025.
See more usage examples of bloody-minded in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A person may cause evil to others not only by his actions but by his inaction, and in either case he is justly accountable to them for the injury. -John Stuart Mill, philosopher and economist (20 May 1806-1873)
