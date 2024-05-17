

Flower girl Eliza Doolittle meets Professor Henry Higgins.

Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison in the musical My Fair Lady, which was based on a 1938 film, which was adapted from Shaw’s play, which was inspired by the Victorian play Pygmalion and Galatea by W.S. Gilbert, which was in turn inspired by the epic poem Metamorphoses by Ovid in ancient Rome. The chain of inspiration ends at the Greek myth of Pygmalion. Photo: Richard Maney/Friedman-Abeles/Wikimedia Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Pygmalion PRONUNCIATION: (pig-MAYL-yuhn, -MAY-lee-uhn)

MEANING: noun: A mentor, especially a man who mentors a woman.

ETYMOLOGY: From George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play Pygmalion. Earliest documented use: noun: 1926, adjective: 1914.

NOTES: Pygmalion, professor Henry Higgins coaches a flower seller named Eliza Doolittle, so she can move in high society with ease and pass off as a duchess. The play was a success and the title of the play became synonymous with a mentor, especially a man who mentors a woman.

The play has another distinction. At the time, the word “bloody” was considered highly obscene in the UK. In the play, Eliza Doolittle has the line, “Walk! Not bloody likely!” which created a big sensation. This resulted in people starting to use the word “Pygmalion” as an euphemism for “bloody”, as in “Not Pygmalion likely”. The word “bloody” was also known as the “Shavian adjective”.

USAGE:

Jean-Louis Baroux; Terror Over the Vatican; L’Archipel; 2014.



“Pat was enraged at the thought and told him so in no uncertain terms. ‘Married to you? Not Pygmalion likely.’”

Rebecca Shaw; Village Matters; Phoenix Books; 1996.



“Emma Duffin reported that one of her charges ‘used the Pygmalion word to me’ (bloody), but she made him apologise.”

Julian Walker; Words and the First World War; Bloomsbury; 2017.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A change in perspective is worth 80 IQ points. -Alan Kay, computer scientist (b. 17 May 1940)





