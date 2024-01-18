May 14, 2024 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

galvanic

stan



“Stan” (6 min.) Video: Eminem Eponyms

A.Word.A.Day

stan

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: An extremely zealous or obsessive fan.

verb tr., intr.: To be or act as such a fan.

ETYMOLOGY:

After Stan (short for Stanley), the title character of rap artist Eminem’s song from the year 2000. Earliest documented use: 2000.

NOTES:

The song “Stan” tells the story of a fan who becomes increasingly obsessive, ultimately leading to tragic consequences. Stan dresses up like his idol Eminem, adopts the rapper’s hairstyle, emulates his style, and obsessively writes to him. Even imagines life with him instead of his pregnant wife. Some have speculated that the term Stan is a blend of stalker + fan, but the name was likely chosen for the rhyme.

USAGE:

“Trump loves to encourage his brainwashed stans to boo and hiss at ‘the media’.”

Vinay Menon; As Trump Shovels, the Media Grovels; Toronto Star (Canada); Jan 18, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: