This week's theme
Eponyms
Eponyms
alastor
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An avenger.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Alastor, a deity or spirit of vengeance in Greek mythology. The name is apparently from Greek a- (not) + lathein (to forget), alluding to this deity’s role in ensuring that the members of a family remember acts of vengeance and commit fresh crimes, thus perpetuating the cycle of bloodshed (think Romeo & Juliet’s families). Earliest documented use: 1603.
USAGE:
“It’s too bad you went to Eton and Oxford, Roundsby. If you had been brought up by a gypsy grandmother, you would have recognized an alastor too, and perhaps taken steps to be rid of me.”
Rebecca J. Allred, et al.; Chilling Horror; Flame Tree; 2016.
