May 16, 2024
This week’s theme
Eponyms

This week’s words
galvanic
stan
maecenatism
alastor
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

alastor

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-LAS-tuhr)

MEANING:
noun: An avenger.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Alastor, a deity or spirit of vengeance in Greek mythology. The name is apparently from Greek a- (not) + lathein (to forget), alluding to this deity’s role in ensuring that the members of a family remember acts of vengeance and commit fresh crimes, thus perpetuating the cycle of bloodshed (think Romeo & Juliet’s families). Earliest documented use: 1603.

USAGE:
“It’s too bad you went to Eton and Oxford, Roundsby. If you had been brought up by a gypsy grandmother, you would have recognized an alastor too, and perhaps taken steps to be rid of me.”
Rebecca J. Allred, et al.; Chilling Horror; Flame Tree; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I want people to talk to one another no matter what their difference of opinion might be. -Studs Terkel, author and broadcaster (16 May 1912-2008)

