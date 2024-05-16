

May 16, 2024 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

galvanic

stan

maecenatism

alastor



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



alastor PRONUNCIATION: (uh-LAS-tuhr)

MEANING: noun: An avenger.

ETYMOLOGY: After Alastor, a deity or spirit of vengeance in Greek mythology. The name is apparently from Greek a- (not) + lathein (to forget), alluding to this deity’s role in ensuring that the members of a family remember acts of vengeance and commit fresh crimes, thus perpetuating the cycle of bloodshed (think Romeo & Juliet’s families). Earliest documented use: 1603.

USAGE:

Rebecca J. Allred, et al.; Chilling Horror; Flame Tree; 2016.



See more usage examples of “It’s too bad you went to Eton and Oxford, Roundsby. If you had been brought up by a gypsy grandmother, you would have recognized an alastor too, and perhaps taken steps to be rid of me.”Rebecca J. Allred, et al.;; Flame Tree; 2016.See more usage examples of alastor in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I want people to talk to one another no matter what their difference of opinion might be. -Studs Terkel, author and broadcaster (16 May 1912-2008)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate