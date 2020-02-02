A.Word.A.Day

bloody shirt

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A symbol used to incite people to partisan outrage or animosity.

ETYMOLOGY:

The term is typically used as “to wave the bloody shirt” and alludes to the literal or metaphorical symbol of a supposed injury that needs to be avenged. Earliest documented use: 1586.

NOTES:

In modern times, masks are apparently the new bloody shirt.

USAGE:

“His impeachment would be a bloody shirt that Republicans would wave to justify their intransigence for decades to come.”

Geoffrey Kabaservice; Removing Trump Wouldn’t ‘Overturn’ 2016; The Washington Post; Feb 2, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: