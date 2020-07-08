

sansculotte or sans-culotte PRONUNCIATION: (sanz-kyoo-LOT)

MEANING: noun: A radical or revolutionary.

ETYMOLOGY: From French, literally, without knee breeches. In the French Revolution, this was the aristocrats’ term of contempt for the ill-clad volunteers of the Revolutionary army who rejected knee breeches as a symbol of the upper class and adopted pantaloons. As often happens with such epithets, the revolutionaries themselves adopted it as a term of pride. Earliest documented use: 1790.

USAGE: “[Steven] Pinker is not a sansculotte running amok with a box opener through handbooks. Instead he simply advocates cutting free from prescriptive ancien grammatical regimes.”

Sam Pickering; The Essence of Style; Sewanee Review (Baltimore, Maryland); Spring 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The court is like a palace built of marble; I mean that it is made up of very hard and very polished people. -Jean de la Fontaine, poet and fabulist (8 Jul 1621-1695)





