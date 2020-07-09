

descamisado PRONUNCIATION: (des-ka-mee-SAH-doh)

MEANING: noun: A very poor person.

ETYMOLOGY: From Spanish descamisado (shirtless), from des- (dis-, un-) + camisa (shirt). Earliest documented use: 1821.

NOTES: Over the years, the term has been applied to various people, such as a revolutionary in the Spanish Revolution of 1820-23 and a supporter of Argentinian President Juan Perón.

USAGE: “Oscar and Jesse James walked past cardboard and blanket in a dry outflow wall-pipe, which was some descamisado’s home.”

Robert Newman; The Fountain at the Center of the World; Soft Skull Press; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I wanted to live my life so that people would know unmistakably that I am alive, so that when I finally die people will know the difference for sure between my living and my death. -June Jordan, writer, teacher, and activist (9 Jul 1936-2002)





