|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 9, 2020This week’s theme
Shirts and pants as metaphors
This week’s words
smarty-pants
sansculotte
descamisado
On your calendar
Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
descamisado
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A very poor person.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Spanish descamisado (shirtless), from des- (dis-, un-) + camisa (shirt). Earliest documented use: 1821.
NOTES:
Over the years, the term has been applied to various people, such as a revolutionary in the Spanish Revolution of 1820-23 and a supporter of Argentinian President Juan Perón.
USAGE:
“Oscar and Jesse James walked past cardboard and blanket in a dry outflow wall-pipe, which was some descamisado’s home.”
Robert Newman; The Fountain at the Center of the World; Soft Skull Press; 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I wanted to live my life so that people would know unmistakably that I am alive, so that when I finally die people will know the difference for sure between my living and my death. -June Jordan, writer, teacher, and activist (9 Jul 1936-2002)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith