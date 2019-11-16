|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 7, 2020This week’s theme
Shirts and pants as metaphors
This week’s words
smarty-pants
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
smarty-pants
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Someone who presents as being obnoxiously clever.
ETYMOLOGY:
From smart, from Old English smeart + pants, short for pantaloons, plural of pantaloon. St. Pantaleone/Pantalone was a popular saint in Venice. As a result, it was also a common name among the Venetians. As a result, a comic character in the Italian commedia dell’arte was named Pantalone. The leggings this character wore became known as pantalone (plural pantaloni). And that became pantaloons in English. Earliest documented use: 1932.
USAGE:
“There’s satisfaction in seeing a smarty-pants taken down a peg.”
Hadley Freeman; The Critical Drubbing for Will Self’s Book Shows There’s a Subtle Art to Memoir; The Guardian (London, UK); Nov 16, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:People's souls are like gardens. You can't turn your back on someone because his garden's full of weeds. You have to give him water and lots of sunshine. -Nancy Farmer, author (b. 7 Jul 1941)
