blood-and-guts PRONUNCIATION: (BLUHD-n-GUHTS)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Marked by great violence, especially when depicted in a graphic way.

2. Dealing with fundamental concerns.

3. Performed with great zeal or vigor.

ETYMOLOGY: From blood, from Old English blod and gut, from Old English guttas (guts). Earliest documented use: 1894.

USAGE:

Mortal Kombat Among Four Inducted to Video Game Hall of Fame; Associated Press; May 3, 2019.



“Economics is often an ivory tower pursuit, and Nobel winners get penthouse views. ... But the difference between [James] Heckman and many Nobel winners is that he takes on blood-and-guts issues that affect real people.”

David Greising; Nobel Economist Deflates Policies, Guts Assumptions; Chicago Tribune; Oct 18, 2000.



“Pairing two standout siblings on the same team can lead to bickering, jealousy, and some blood-and-guts competition.”

Andy Olson; Sisters Are Biggest Fish in the Pool; Milwaukee Journal (Wisconsin); Sep 30, 1993.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is nothing like returning to a place that remains unchanged to find the ways in which you yourself have altered. -Nelson Mandela, activist, South African president, Nobel laureate (18 Jul 1918-2013)





