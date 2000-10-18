|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Words derived from body parts
This week's words
blood-and-guts
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
blood-and-guts
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Marked by great violence, especially when depicted in a graphic way.
2. Dealing with fundamental concerns.
3. Performed with great zeal or vigor.
ETYMOLOGY:
From blood, from Old English blod and gut, from Old English guttas (guts). Earliest documented use: 1894.
USAGE:
“Mortal Kombat, the blood-and-guts arcade game that triggered Congressional hearings ... [had] a feature giving players the gory choice of whether to kill by decapitating an opponent or ripping out their heart.”
Mortal Kombat Among Four Inducted to Video Game Hall of Fame; Associated Press; May 3, 2019.
“Economics is often an ivory tower pursuit, and Nobel winners get penthouse views. ... But the difference between [James] Heckman and many Nobel winners is that he takes on blood-and-guts issues that affect real people.”
David Greising; Nobel Economist Deflates Policies, Guts Assumptions; Chicago Tribune; Oct 18, 2000.
“Pairing two standout siblings on the same team can lead to bickering, jealousy, and some blood-and-guts competition.”
Andy Olson; Sisters Are Biggest Fish in the Pool; Milwaukee Journal (Wisconsin); Sep 30, 1993.
See more usage examples of blood-and-guts in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is nothing like returning to a place that remains unchanged to find the ways in which you yourself have altered. -Nelson Mandela, activist, South African president, Nobel laureate (18 Jul 1918-2013)
