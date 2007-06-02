|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 21, 2023This week’s theme
Words derived from body parts
This week’s words
visceral
blood-and-guts
hamstring
chopped liver
heart-whole
From my aorta to my apex,
I love you with my whole heart
Image: PineandIsle / Etsy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
heart-whole
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Unattached: not in love.
2. Sincere; wholehearted.
ETYMOLOGY:
From heart, from Old English heorte + whole, from Old English hal (whole). Earliest documented use: 1470.
USAGE:
“And Myra had charmed the hearts out of many men, while remaining herself heart-whole. She was still heart-whole although she was engaged to be married to Tony ... ‘Yes, I’ll marry you, Tony, but I don’t love you ... I’m going to marry you because Aunt Clarissa insists I must marry a rich man, and you happen to be the least objectionable rich man who wants me.’”
Juanita Savage; Bandit Love; Dial; 1931.
“[Wolfgang] Stange’s performers work with a heart-whole involvement which gives his productions a true theatrical force.”
Clement Crisp; Dance; Financial Times (London, UK); Jun 2, 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The man who has begun to live more seriously within begins to live more simply without. -Ernest Hemingway, author, journalist, Nobel laureate (21 Jul 1899-1961)
