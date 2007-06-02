

Words derived from body parts



This week’s words

visceral

blood-and-guts

hamstring

chopped liver

heart-whole



From my aorta to my apex,

I love you with my whole heart Image: PineandIsle / Etsy Words derived from body parts A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



heart-whole PRONUNCIATION: (HART-hohl)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Unattached: not in love.

2. Sincere; wholehearted.

ETYMOLOGY: From heart, from Old English heorte + whole, from Old English hal (whole). Earliest documented use: 1470.

USAGE:

Juanita Savage; Bandit Love; Dial; 1931.



“[Wolfgang] Stange’s performers work with a heart-whole involvement which gives his productions a true theatrical force.”

Clement Crisp; Dance; Financial Times (London, UK); Jun 2, 2007.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The man who has begun to live more seriously within begins to live more simply without. -Ernest Hemingway, author, journalist, Nobel laureate (21 Jul 1899-1961)





