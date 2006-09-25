

Words derived from body parts A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



chopped liver PRONUNCIATION: (CHOPT LIV-uhr)

MEANING: noun: Something or someone treated as unimportant.

ETYMOLOGY: From Yiddish gehakte leber (chopped liver). Earliest documented use: 1947.

NOTES: The term is often heard in the rhetorical form, protesting one’s treatment as not worthy of being noticed: “What am I, chopped liver?” It was popularized by Jewish comedians in the Borscht Belt of the Catskill Mountains in New York. Literally speaking, chopped liver is a traditional dish made from a calf or chicken liver. Since it’s offered as a side dish or appetizer, and is made from inexpensive organ meat, the term began to be used metaphorically.

USAGE: “[Barry Diller] says, ‘Now, I wasn’t chopped liver, I was the chairman of Paramount at thirty-three.’”

Larissa MacFarquhar; The Huntress; The New Yorker; Sep 25, 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The most valuable possession you can own is an open heart. The most powerful weapon you can be is an instrument of peace. -Carlos Santana, musician (b. 20 Jul 1947)





