Jul 20, 2023This week’s theme
Words derived from body parts
This week’s words
blood-and-guts
hamstring
chopped liver
Yes, there is a chunk of chopped liver in there somewhere
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg
chopped liver
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Something or someone treated as unimportant.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish gehakte leber (chopped liver). Earliest documented use: 1947.
NOTES:
The term is often heard in the rhetorical form, protesting one’s treatment as not worthy of being noticed: “What am I, chopped liver?” It was popularized by Jewish comedians in the Borscht Belt of the Catskill Mountains in New York. Literally speaking, chopped liver is a traditional dish made from a calf or chicken liver. Since it’s offered as a side dish or appetizer, and is made from inexpensive organ meat, the term began to be used metaphorically.
USAGE:
“[Barry Diller] says, ‘Now, I wasn’t chopped liver, I was the chairman of Paramount at thirty-three.’”
Larissa MacFarquhar; The Huntress; The New Yorker; Sep 25, 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The most valuable possession you can own is an open heart. The most powerful weapon you can be is an instrument of peace. -Carlos Santana, musician (b. 20 Jul 1947)
|
