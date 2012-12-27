

Much happens in history. Sure, it can be passed down orally, but when put in writing, it becomes a snapshot of those moments. Language is the safekeeper of time’s faded photographs and memories. It allows us to capture and convey meaning in multiple dimensions.



This week we’ve picked five words from our word repository. These are words that work both literally and figuratively. Can you use any of these words in a sentence that illustrates both senses of the word? Share on our website or email us at words@wordsmith.org. As always, include your location (city, state). effervescent PRONUNCIATION: (ef-uhr-VES-uhnt)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Lively; animated; vivacious.

2. Bubbling.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin effervescere (to foam up), from ex- (out, up) + fervescere (to start boiling), from fervere (to be hot or to boil). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bhreu- (to boil or to bubble), which also gave us brew, bread, broth, braise, brood, breed, barmy, defervescence , and perfervid . Earliest documented use: 1684.

USAGE:

Judy Stoffman; A Humble Man of Many Talents; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Mar 7, 2015.



“This is an effervescent and lively sparkling wine, which also has a hint of sweetness.”

Adam Montefiore; Time to Celebrate; Jerusalem Post (Israel); Dec 27, 2012.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: No matter that patriotism is too often the refuge of scoundrels. Dissent, rebellion, and all-around hell-raising remain the true duty of patriots. -Barbara Ehrenreich, journalist and author (26 Aug 1941-2022)





