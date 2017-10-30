

fulgent PRONUNCIATION: (FUHL-juhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Shining brilliantly; radiant.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin fulgere (to shine). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bhel- (to shine or burn), which is also the source of blaze, blank, blond, bleach, blanket, and flame. Earliest documented use: 1475.

Rob Costello; Whatever Happened to the Boy Who Fell into the Lake?; Fantasy & Science Fiction (Hoboken, New Jersey); Jul/Aug 2021.



“My voice is just a whisper, which, with the new day, will die. Her voice was rich and fulgent.”

Tara Bahrampour; A Memoir in Three Acts; National Post (Don Mills, Canada); Oct 30, 2017.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The decent moderation of today will be the least of human things tomorrow. At the time of the Spanish Inquisition, the opinion of good sense and of the good medium was certainly that people ought not to burn too large a number of heretics; extreme and unreasonable opinion obviously demanded that they should burn none at all. -Maurice Maeterlinck, poet, dramatist, and Nobel laureate (29 Aug 1862-1949)





