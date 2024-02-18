

piquant PRONUNCIATION: (PEE-kuhnt/kahnt, pee-KAHNT)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Pleasantly pungent or spicy.

2. Engaging or stimulating in a provocative manner.

3. Sharp or stinging.

ETYMOLOGY: From French piquer (to prick). Earliest documented use: 1494.

USAGE:

Kathleen Shoesmith; Elusive Legacy; Robert Hale; 1976.



“While the juice of a navel will bring a pure sweetness to what’s being cooked, you can switch it for the piquant juice of Sevilles -- narenj.”

Yotam Ottolenghi; All in the Balance; The New York Times Magazine; Feb 18, 2024.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: For many years, I thought a poem was a whisper overheard, not an aria heard. -Rita Dove, poet (b. 28 Aug 1952)





