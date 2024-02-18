|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 28, 2024This week’s theme
Words used figuratively
This week’s words
malodorous
piquant
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
piquant
piquant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Pleasantly pungent or spicy.
2. Engaging or stimulating in a provocative manner.
3. Sharp or stinging.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French piquer (to prick). Earliest documented use: 1494.
USAGE:
“The young heir to Challis Hall was bored and this piquant situation promised a little entertainment.”
Kathleen Shoesmith; Elusive Legacy; Robert Hale; 1976.
“While the juice of a navel will bring a pure sweetness to what’s being cooked, you can switch it for the piquant juice of Sevilles -- narenj.”
Yotam Ottolenghi; All in the Balance; The New York Times Magazine; Feb 18, 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:For many years, I thought a poem was a whisper overheard, not an aria heard. -Rita Dove, poet (b. 28 Aug 1952)
