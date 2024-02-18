  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 28, 2024
This week’s theme
Words used figuratively

This week’s words
effervescent
malodorous
piquant
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
piquant

PRONUNCIATION:
(PEE-kuhnt/kahnt, pee-KAHNT)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Pleasantly pungent or spicy.
2. Engaging or stimulating in a provocative manner.
3. Sharp or stinging.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French piquer (to prick). Earliest documented use: 1494.

USAGE:
“The young heir to Challis Hall was bored and this piquant situation promised a little entertainment.”
Kathleen Shoesmith; Elusive Legacy; Robert Hale; 1976.

“While the juice of a navel will bring a pure sweetness to what’s being cooked, you can switch it for the piquant juice of Sevilles -- narenj.”
Yotam Ottolenghi; All in the Balance; The New York Times Magazine; Feb 18, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
For many years, I thought a poem was a whisper overheard, not an aria heard. -Rita Dove, poet (b. 28 Aug 1952)

