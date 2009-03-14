|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 27, 2024This week’s theme
Words used figuratively
This week’s words
malodorous
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
malodorous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Having a foul smell.
2. Highly improper.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French mal- (bad) + odorous (having a smell), from Latin odor (smell). Earliest documented use: 1850.
USAGE:
“One challenge of drilling oil wells is what to do with ‘produced water’ -- a malodorous liquid, fortified with heavy metals.”
Patrick Radden Keefe; Reversal of Fortune; The New Yorker; Jan 9, 2012.
“Those who believe, as the neocons did, that the focus of foreign policy should be to promote liberal democracy, will find much to disapprove of. But a policy of pinching one’s nose and engaging with malodorous regimes has its merits.”
Barack Obama’s Foreign Policy; The Economist (London, UK); Mar 14, 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When you're traveling, you are what you are right there and then. People don't have your past to hold against you. No yesterdays on the road. -William Least Heat-Moon, travel writer (b. 27 Aug 1939)
