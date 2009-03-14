

malodorous PRONUNCIATION: (mal-OH-duhr-uhs)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Having a foul smell.

2. Highly improper.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French mal- (bad) + odorous (having a smell), from Latin odor (smell). Earliest documented use: 1850.

USAGE:

Patrick Radden Keefe; Reversal of Fortune; The New Yorker; Jan 9, 2012.



“Those who believe, as the neocons did, that the focus of foreign policy should be to promote liberal democracy, will find much to disapprove of. But a policy of pinching one’s nose and engaging with malodorous regimes has its merits.”

Barack Obama’s Foreign Policy; The Economist (London, UK); Mar 14, 2009.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When you're traveling, you are what you are right there and then. People don't have your past to hold against you. No yesterdays on the road. -William Least Heat-Moon, travel writer (b. 27 Aug 1939)





