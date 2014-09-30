  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 30, 2024
This week’s theme
Words used figuratively

This week’s words
effervescent
malodorous
piquant
fulgent
aspersion

aspersion
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

aspersion

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-SPUHR-zhuhn/shuhn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A damaging accusation: slander.
2. The sprinkling with water, as in baptism.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin aspergere (to sprinkle), from ad- (toward) + spargere (to strew). Earliest documented use: 1570.

NOTES:
Depending on the denomination, some common methods of baptism are submersion (dunking a person in water), immersion (dipping in water), affusion (pouring water over the head), and aspersion (sprinkling).

USAGE:
“However, defence lawyer Susan Gray said that the Crown had only cast aspersions on her client, and had proven little.”
Tommy Livingston; Mum ‘Has Paid the Ultimate Price’; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Sep 29, 2017.

“Baptism by immersion, aspersion or sprinkling are all irrelevant to my faith. Looking out for the least of them and treating people with love and respect is the mission.”
David Hunter; It’s How We Treat Others That Matters; News Sentinel (Knoxville, Tennessee); Sep 30, 2014.

See more usage examples of aspersion in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
An ounce of mother is worth a pound of clergy. -Spanish proverb

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith