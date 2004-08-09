

Jul 7, 2026 This week’s theme

Adverbs



This week’s words

somewhen

dispositively





Detail from Pollice Verso, 1872 Vestal virgins signal death for the defeated gladiatorDetail from, 1872 Art: Jean-Léon Gérôme

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dispositively PRONUNCIATION: (dis-POZ-uh-tiv-lee)

MEANING: adverb: Conclusively; so as to settle the matter.

ETYMOLOGY: From dispositive , from dispose, from Old French disposer, from Latin disponere (to arrange), from dis- (apart) + ponere (to put). Earliest documented use: 1475.

USAGE: “Who can dispositively argue that this analysis is wrong?”

William F. Buckley Jr.; Should We Have Gone to War?; National Review (New York); Aug 9, 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: People's souls are like gardens. You can't turn your back on someone because his garden's full of weeds. You have to give him water and lots of sunshine. -Nancy Farmer, author (b. 7 Jul 1941)





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