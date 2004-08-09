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Jul 7, 2026
This week’s theme
Adverbs

This week’s words
somewhen
dispositively
dispositively
Vestal virgins signal death for the defeated gladiator
Detail from Pollice Verso, 1872
Art: Jean-Léon Gérôme

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dispositively

PRONUNCIATION:
(dis-POZ-uh-tiv-lee)

MEANING:
adverb: Conclusively; so as to settle the matter.

ETYMOLOGY:
From dispositive, from dispose, from Old French disposer, from Latin disponere (to arrange), from dis- (apart) + ponere (to put). Earliest documented use: 1475.

USAGE:
“Who can dispositively argue that this analysis is wrong?”
William F. Buckley Jr.; Should We Have Gone to War?; National Review (New York); Aug 9, 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
People's souls are like gardens. You can't turn your back on someone because his garden's full of weeds. You have to give him water and lots of sunshine. -Nancy Farmer, author (b. 7 Jul 1941)

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