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Jul 7, 2026This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
dispositively
Vestal virgins signal death for the defeated gladiator
Detail from Pollice Verso, 1872
Art: Jean-Léon Gérôme
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
dispositively
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: Conclusively; so as to settle the matter.
ETYMOLOGY:
From dispositive, from dispose, from Old French disposer, from Latin disponere (to arrange), from dis- (apart) + ponere (to put). Earliest documented use: 1475.
USAGE:
“Who can dispositively argue that this analysis is wrong?”
William F. Buckley Jr.; Should We Have Gone to War?; National Review (New York); Aug 9, 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:People's souls are like gardens. You can't turn your back on someone because his garden's full of weeds. You have to give him water and lots of sunshine. -Nancy Farmer, author (b. 7 Jul 1941)
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