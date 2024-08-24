

Jul 10, 2026 This week’s theme

Adverbs



This week’s words

somewhen

dispositively

yonder

lubberly

nigh



“The Beginning Is Nigh” Photo: Adam Rummer

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nigh PRONUNCIATION: (ny)

MEANING: adverb: Nearly; almost.

adjective: Near.

preposition: Near.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English neh (near). Earliest documented use: before 1150.

USAGE:

World on Fire; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 24, 2024.



See more usage examples of “The carbon emissions produced when peatlands burn may be well nigh irreversible.”World on Fire;(London, UK); Aug 24, 2024.See more usage examples of nigh in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The truth is that every morning war is declared afresh. And the men who wish to continue it are as guilty as the men who began it, more guilty perhaps, for the latter perhaps did not foresee all its horrors. -Marcel Proust, novelist (10 Jul 1871-1922)





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