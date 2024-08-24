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Jul 10, 2026This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
somewhen
dispositively
yonder
lubberly
nigh
“The Beginning Is Nigh”
Photo: Adam Rummer
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nigh
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: Nearly; almost.
adjective: Near.
preposition: Near.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English neh (near). Earliest documented use: before 1150.
USAGE:
“The carbon emissions produced when peatlands burn may be well nigh irreversible.”
World on Fire; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 24, 2024.
See more usage examples of nigh in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The truth is that every morning war is declared afresh. And the men who wish to continue it are as guilty as the men who began it, more guilty perhaps, for the latter perhaps did not foresee all its horrors. -Marcel Proust, novelist (10 Jul 1871-1922)
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