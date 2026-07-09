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Jul 9, 2026This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
dispositively
yonder
lubberly
Sailors on Horseback, 1811
Art: Thomas Rowlandson
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lubberly
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: Clumsily, awkwardly, or unskillfully.
adjective: Clumsy, awkward, or unskilled; not seamanlike.
ETYMOLOGY:
From lubber (a clumsy or inexperienced person, especially an inept sailor). Earliest documented use: 1580.
USAGE:
“She moves lubberly, but with great concentration.”
Valzhyna Mort; “Zhenya”; Collected Body; Copper Canyon Press; 2011.
See more usage examples of lubberly in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I wanted to live my life so that people would know unmistakably that I am alive, so that when I finally die people will know the difference for sure between my living and my death. -June Jordan, writer, teacher, and activist (9 Jul 1936-2002)
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