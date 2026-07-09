

Jul 9, 2026 This week’s theme

Adverbs



This week’s words

somewhen

dispositively

yonder

lubberly



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lubberly PRONUNCIATION: (LUHB-uhr-lee)

MEANING: adverb: Clumsily, awkwardly, or unskillfully.

adjective: Clumsy, awkward, or unskilled; not seamanlike.

ETYMOLOGY: From lubber (a clumsy or inexperienced person, especially an inept sailor). Earliest documented use: 1580.

USAGE:

Valzhyna Mort; “Zhenya”; Collected Body; Copper Canyon Press; 2011.



See more usage examples of “She moves lubberly, but with great concentration.”Valzhyna Mort; “Zhenya”;; Copper Canyon Press; 2011.See more usage examples of lubberly in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I wanted to live my life so that people would know unmistakably that I am alive, so that when I finally die people will know the difference for sure between my living and my death. -June Jordan, writer, teacher, and activist (9 Jul 1936-2002)





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