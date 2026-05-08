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May 8, 2026This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
cadgy
querimonious
bombaster
canescent
cumberground
The Land of Cockaigne, 1567
Art: Pieter Bruegel the Elder
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cumberground
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A useless person.
ETYMOLOGY:
From cumber (to hinder or encumber), from Anglo-French acumbrer (encumbrer) + ground. Earliest documented use: 1657.
NOTES:
A cumberground is someone who encumbers the ground while adding nothing of value. The image echoes Luke 13:7, in the parable of the barren fig tree: “Why cumbereth it the ground?” A synonym is cumberworld.
USAGE:
“Tuli, sweetheart, can you fetch me more cake? And put it on this side, far away from my friend the cumberground here.”
Evelyn Puerto; Flight of the Spark; Open Water Books; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don't have to worry about the answers. -Thomas Pynchon, novelist (b. 8 May 1937)
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