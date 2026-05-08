

May 8, 2026 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

cadgy

querimonious

bombaster

canescent

cumberground



The Land of Cockaigne, 1567 Art: Pieter Bruegel the Elder

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cumberground PRONUNCIATION: (KUHM-buhr-graund)

MEANING: noun: A useless person.

ETYMOLOGY: From cumber (to hinder or encumber), from Anglo-French acumbrer (encumbrer) + ground. Earliest documented use: 1657.

NOTES: A cumberground is someone who encumbers the ground while adding nothing of value. The image echoes Luke 13:7, in the parable of the barren fig tree: “Why cumbereth it the ground?” A synonym is cumberworld

USAGE: “Tuli, sweetheart, can you fetch me more cake? And put it on this side, far away from my friend the cumberground here.”

Evelyn Puerto; Flight of the Spark; Open Water Books; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don't have to worry about the answers. -Thomas Pynchon, novelist (b. 8 May 1937)





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