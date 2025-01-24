|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 24, 2025This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
nefandous
minacious
perfidious
prickmedainty
cumberworld
“People like you should be mandated to carry around potted plants, solely to replace the oxygen you waste.”
Image: someecards
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cumberworld
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A useless person.
ETYMOLOGY:
A cumberworld is one who encumbers the world, literally speaking. From cumber (hinder), from Anglo-French acumbrer (hinder), from combre (dam, barrage) + world. Earliest documented use: 1374. Another way to describe a cumberworld might be a waste of oxygen.
USAGE:
“I don’t have to accept your coin, cumberworld. I don’t have time to accept anything at all from you -- not lies, not threats, not anything.”
N.M. Zoltack; Keepers of the Flames; N.M. Zoltack; 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it. -Edith Wharton, novelist (24 Jan 1861-1937)
