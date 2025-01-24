

Jan 24, 2025

cumberworld PRONUNCIATION: (KUHM-buhr-wurld)

MEANING: noun: A useless person.

ETYMOLOGY: A cumberworld is one who encumbers the world, literally speaking. From cumber (hinder), from Anglo-French acumbrer (hinder), from combre (dam, barrage) + world. Earliest documented use: 1374. Another way to describe a cumberworld might be a waste of oxygen.

USAGE: “I don’t have to accept your coin, cumberworld. I don’t have time to accept anything at all from you -- not lies, not threats, not anything.”

N.M. Zoltack; Keepers of the Flames; N.M. Zoltack; 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it. -Edith Wharton, novelist (24 Jan 1861-1937)





