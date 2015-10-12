|
minacious
minacious
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Threatening or menacing.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin minari (to threaten), from minae (threats). Ultimately from the Indo-European root men- (project), which is also the source of menace, mountain, eminent, promenade, demean, amenable, and mouth. Earliest documented use: 1660. A synonym is minatory.
USAGE:
“[Marilyn Manson’s] vocal delivery of this song makes this probably one of the scariest covers ever. His minacious vocals makes you feel like you should constantly be looking over your shoulder.”
Ellen Fike; Halloween Music; Wyoming Tribune-Eagle (Cheyenne); Oct 12, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In those parts of the world where learning and science have prevailed, miracles have ceased; but in those parts of it as are barbarous and ignorant, miracles are still in vogue. -Ethan Allen, revolutionary (21 Jan 1738-1789)
