minacious



minacious PRONUNCIATION: (mi-NAY-shuhs)

MEANING: adjective: Threatening or menacing.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin minari (to threaten), from minae (threats). Ultimately from the Indo-European root men- (project), which is also the source of menace, mountain, eminent, promenade, demean, amenable, and mouth. Earliest documented use: 1660. A synonym is minatory

USAGE:

Ellen Fike; Halloween Music; Wyoming Tribune-Eagle (Cheyenne); Oct 12, 2015.



See more usage examples of “[Marilyn Manson’s] vocal delivery of this song makes this probably one of the scariest covers ever. His minacious vocals makes you feel like you should constantly be looking over your shoulder.”Ellen Fike; Halloween Music;(Cheyenne); Oct 12, 2015.See more usage examples of minacious in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In those parts of the world where learning and science have prevailed, miracles have ceased; but in those parts of it as are barbarous and ignorant, miracles are still in vogue. -Ethan Allen, revolutionary (21 Jan 1738-1789)





