

Jan 23, 2025 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

nefandous

minacious

perfidious

prickmedainty



prickmedainty PRONUNCIATION: (prik-mee-DAYN-tee)

MEANING: noun: One overly concerned with their personal appearance: dandy.

adjective: Overly concerned about one’s appearance.

ETYMOLOGY: A combination of prick (to pierce) + me + dainty (delicate), from Old French daintie (pleasure), from Latin dignus (worthy). Earliest documented use: 1529.

USAGE: “The fellow is something of a prickmedainty.”

Amanda Scott; Border Wedding; Forever; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The shepherd always tries to persuade the sheep that their interests and his own are the same. -Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle), novelist (23 Jan 1783-1842)





