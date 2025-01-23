  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 23, 2025
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
nefandous
minacious
perfidious
prickmedainty
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

prickmedainty

PRONUNCIATION:
(prik-mee-DAYN-tee)

MEANING:
noun: One overly concerned with their personal appearance: dandy.
adjective: Overly concerned about one’s appearance.

ETYMOLOGY:
A combination of prick (to pierce) + me + dainty (delicate), from Old French daintie (pleasure), from Latin dignus (worthy). Earliest documented use: 1529.

USAGE:
“The fellow is something of a prickmedainty.”
Amanda Scott; Border Wedding; Forever; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The shepherd always tries to persuade the sheep that their interests and his own are the same. -Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle), novelist (23 Jan 1783-1842)

