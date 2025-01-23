|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 23, 2025This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
minacious
perfidious
prickmedainty
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
prickmedainty
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One overly concerned with their personal appearance: dandy.
adjective: Overly concerned about one’s appearance.
ETYMOLOGY:
A combination of prick (to pierce) + me + dainty (delicate), from Old French daintie (pleasure), from Latin dignus (worthy). Earliest documented use: 1529.
USAGE:
“The fellow is something of a prickmedainty.”
Amanda Scott; Border Wedding; Forever; 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The shepherd always tries to persuade the sheep that their interests and his own are the same. -Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle), novelist (23 Jan 1783-1842)
|
