|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
May 7, 2026This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
querimonious
bombaster
canescent
Portrait of an Elderly Man and a Young Boy, 1490
Art: Domenico Ghirlandaio
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
canescent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Turning gray or white; becoming hoary.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin canescere (to grow gray or white), from canus (white, hoary). Earliest documented use: 1775. A synonym is hoary.
USAGE:
“Riding up the ski chairlift with a stranger, a documentarian
just back from Africa filming elephants, he was canescent
and thin, seemed depressed and spoke so low I could hardly hear him
as he said unflattering things about humanity (is depression
blasphemous?)”
Joanne Dominique Dwyer; Petitioning for a Hit; The American Poetry Review (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Nov/Dec 2024.
See more usage examples of canescent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The butterfly flitting from flower to flower ever remains mine, I lose the one that is netted by me. -Rabindranath Tagore, philosopher, author, songwriter, painter, educator, composer, Nobel laureate (7 May 1861-1941)
|
© 1994-2026 Wordsmith