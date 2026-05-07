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May 7, 2026
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
cadgy
querimonious
bombaster
canescent
canescent
Portrait of an Elderly Man and a Young Boy, 1490
Art: Domenico Ghirlandaio

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canescent

PRONUNCIATION:
(kuh-NES-uhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Turning gray or white; becoming hoary.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin canescere (to grow gray or white), from canus (white, hoary). Earliest documented use: 1775. A synonym is hoary.

USAGE:
“Riding up the ski chairlift with a stranger, a documentarian
just back from Africa filming elephants, he was canescent
and thin, seemed depressed and spoke so low I could hardly hear him
as he said unflattering things about humanity (is depression
blasphemous?)”
Joanne Dominique Dwyer; Petitioning for a Hit; The American Poetry Review (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Nov/Dec 2024.

See more usage examples of canescent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The butterfly flitting from flower to flower ever remains mine, I lose the one that is netted by me. -Rabindranath Tagore, philosopher, author, songwriter, painter, educator, composer, Nobel laureate (7 May 1861-1941)

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