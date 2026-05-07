

May 7, 2026 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

cadgy

querimonious

bombaster

canescent



Portrait of an Elderly Man and a Young Boy, 1490 Art: Domenico Ghirlandaio

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canescent PRONUNCIATION: (kuh-NES-uhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Turning gray or white; becoming hoary.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin canescere (to grow gray or white), from canus (white, hoary). Earliest documented use: 1775. A synonym is hoary

USAGE:

just back from Africa filming elephants, he was canescent

and thin, seemed depressed and spoke so low I could hardly hear him

as he said unflattering things about humanity (is depression

blasphemous?)”

Joanne Dominique Dwyer; Petitioning for a Hit; The American Poetry Review (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Nov/Dec 2024.



See more usage examples of “Riding up the ski chairlift with a stranger, a documentarianjust back from Africa filming elephants, he was canescentand thin, seemed depressed and spoke so low I could hardly hear himas he said unflattering things about humanity (is depressionblasphemous?)”Joanne Dominique Dwyer; Petitioning for a Hit;(Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Nov/Dec 2024.See more usage examples of canescent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The butterfly flitting from flower to flower ever remains mine, I lose the one that is netted by me. -Rabindranath Tagore, philosopher, author, songwriter, painter, educator, composer, Nobel laureate (7 May 1861-1941)





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