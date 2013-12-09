|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 30, 2020This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
hapless
superbious
hoary
On your calendar
Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hoary
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Gray or white, as from age.
2. Ancient.
3. Trite.
ETYMOLOGY:
From hoar (frost), from Old English har. Earliest documented use: 1530.
USAGE:
“They are a cool blend of youth and experience, with a couple of hoary veterans to keep the kids from spinning into space.”
Brad Rock; Jazz Dreaming of a Blazing Future; Deseret News (Salt Lake City, Utah); Dec 9, 2013.
See more usage examples of hoary in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I learn that ten percent of all the world's species are parasitic insects. It is hard to believe. What if you were an inventor, and you made ten percent of your inventions in such a way that they could only work by harnessing, disfiguring, or totally destroying the other ninety percent? -Annie Dillard, author (b. 30 Apr 1945)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith