hoary PRONUNCIATION: (HOHR-ee)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Gray or white, as from age.

2. Ancient.

3. Trite.

ETYMOLOGY: From hoar (frost), from Old English har. Earliest documented use: 1530.

USAGE:

Brad Rock; Jazz Dreaming of a Blazing Future; Deseret News (Salt Lake City, Utah); Dec 9, 2013.



"They are a cool blend of youth and experience, with a couple of hoary veterans to keep the kids from spinning into space."
Brad Rock; Jazz Dreaming of a Blazing Future; Deseret News (Salt Lake City, Utah); Dec 9, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I learn that ten percent of all the world's species are parasitic insects. It is hard to believe. What if you were an inventor, and you made ten percent of your inventions in such a way that they could only work by harnessing, disfiguring, or totally destroying the other ninety percent? -Annie Dillard, author (b. 30 Apr 1945)





