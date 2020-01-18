  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 1, 2020
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
ambivert
hapless
superbious
hoary
precocious

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

precocious

PRONUNCIATION:
(pri-KOH-shuhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Exhibiting advanced development at an early age.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin praecox (premature, early ripening), from praecoquere (to ripen early), from prae- (pre) + coquere (to cook or ripen). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pekw- (to cook or ripen), which is also the source of cook, cuisine, kitchen, kiln, biscuit, apricot (an early-ripening peach, literally speaking), pumpkin, and Hindi pakka (ripened, cooked). Earliest documented use: 1650.

USAGE:
“In 1971 a precocious German academic -- at 32 years old, the holder of five degrees in engineering and economics -- hosted a conference.”
A Tour of the Magic Mountain; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 18, 2020.

See more usage examples of precocious in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Three grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for. -Joseph Addison, writer (1 May 1672-1719)

