precocious PRONUNCIATION: (pri-KOH-shuhs)

MEANING: adjective: Exhibiting advanced development at an early age.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin praecox (premature, early ripening), from praecoquere (to ripen early), from prae- (pre) + coquere (to cook or ripen). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pekw- (to cook or ripen), which is also the source of cook, cuisine, kitchen, kiln, biscuit, apricot (an early-ripening peach, literally speaking), pumpkin, and Hindi pakka (ripened, cooked). Earliest documented use: 1650.

A Tour of the Magic Mountain; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 18, 2020.



In 1971 a precocious German academic -- at 32 years old, the holder of five degrees in engineering and economics -- hosted a conference.
A Tour of the Magic Mountain; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 18, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Three grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for. -Joseph Addison, writer (1 May 1672-1719)





