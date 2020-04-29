|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 29, 2020
This week's theme
Words to describe people
This week's words
hapless
superbious
superbious
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Proud; insolent.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin superbiosus (proud or insolent), from superbia (pride), from superbus (superb, proud). Earliest documented use: 1509.
USAGE:
“I find myself a superbious match,
That, of course, being me.
I made my mind up long ago:
I am what is best for me and all those with me.
Nobody else, just me.”
Cameron Mcnaughton; Imaginings; AuthorHouse; 2019.
