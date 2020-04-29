  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 29, 2020
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
ambivert
hapless
superbious
Internet Anagram Server
I, Rearrangement Servant
May I try your name?
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

superbious

PRONUNCIATION:
(su-PUHR-bee-uhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Proud; insolent.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin superbiosus (proud or insolent), from superbia (pride), from superbus (superb, proud). Earliest documented use: 1509.

USAGE:
“I find myself a superbious match,
That, of course, being me.
I made my mind up long ago:
I am what is best for me and all those with me.
Nobody else, just me.”
Cameron Mcnaughton; Imaginings; AuthorHouse; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I don't need time. What I need is a deadline. -Duke Ellington, jazz pianist, composer, and conductor (29 Apr 1899-1974)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith