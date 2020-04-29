

superbious PRONUNCIATION: (su-PUHR-bee-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Proud; insolent.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin superbiosus (proud or insolent), from superbia (pride), from superbus (superb, proud). Earliest documented use: 1509.

USAGE: “I find myself a superbious match,

That, of course, being me.

I made my mind up long ago:

I am what is best for me and all those with me.

Nobody else, just me.”

Cameron Mcnaughton; Imaginings; AuthorHouse; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I don't need time. What I need is a deadline. -Duke Ellington, jazz pianist, composer, and conductor (29 Apr 1899-1974)





