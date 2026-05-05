

May 5, 2026 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

cadgy

querimonious



Self Portrait (Portrait of a grumpy old man), 1980 Art: Corneliu Baba

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querimonious PRONUNCIATION: (kwer-uh-MOH-nee-uhs)

MEANING: adjective: Habitually complaining; querulous; full of grievances.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin querimonia (complaint), from queri (to complain). Earliest documented use: 1604.

USAGE: “When he spoke, too, his voice was like an old man’s, harsh, yearning, querimonious.”

Robin Jenkins; The Cone Gatherers; Macdonald; 1955.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: That's the terrible hypnotism of war, the brute mass-impulse, the pride and national spirit, the instinctive simplicity of men that makes them worship what is their own above everything else. I've thrilled and shouted with patriotic pride, like everyone else. Music and flags and men marching in step have bewitched me, as they do all of us. And then I've gone home and sworn to root this evil instinct out of my soul. God help -- let's love the world, love humanity -- not just our own country! -Christopher Morley, writer (5 May 1890-1957)





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