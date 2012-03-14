

May 6, 2026 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

cadgy

querimonious

bombaster



Falstaff, 1921 Art: Eduard von Grützner

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

Tangled Tongues 🌍 Langitude

Trace pilsner home Words to describe people A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bombaster PRONUNCIATION: (bom-BAS-tuhr)

MEANING: noun: One given to bluster and pretentiousness.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French bombace (cotton padding), from Latin bombax (cotton), from Greek bombux (silk, silkworm). Earliest documented use: 1611.

USAGE: “Over a matter of policy, a seasoned professional bombaster [Rush Limbaugh] with a big microphone attacks a young, seemingly unassuming female law student [Sandra Fluke].”

John M. Crisp; Let’s Not Give Name-Calling a Bad Name; Times Record News (Wichita Falls, Texas); Mar 14, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One must not be mean with the affections; what is spent of the fund is renewed in the spending itself. -Sigmund Freud, neurologist, founder of psychoanalysis (6 May 1856-1939)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate