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May 6, 2026This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
querimonious
bombaster
Falstaff, 1921
Art: Eduard von Grützner
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bombaster
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One given to bluster and pretentiousness.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French bombace (cotton padding), from Latin bombax (cotton), from Greek bombux (silk, silkworm). Earliest documented use: 1611.
USAGE:
“Over a matter of policy, a seasoned professional bombaster [Rush Limbaugh] with a big microphone attacks a young, seemingly unassuming female law student [Sandra Fluke].”
John M. Crisp; Let’s Not Give Name-Calling a Bad Name; Times Record News (Wichita Falls, Texas); Mar 14, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One must not be mean with the affections; what is spent of the fund is renewed in the spending itself. -Sigmund Freud, neurologist, founder of psychoanalysis (6 May 1856-1939)
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