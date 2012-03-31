|
A.Word.A.Day
People who became verbs
Robinson Crusoe
Art: Offterdinger & Zweigle, c. 1880
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Crusoe
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A castaway; a person who is isolated or without companionship.
verb tr.: To be marooned; to survive or manage through one’s ingenuity without outside help.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the title character of Daniel Defoe’s 1719 novel Robinson Crusoe. Crusoe was a shipwrecked sailor who spent 28 years on a remote desert island. Earliest documented use: 1888. Crusoe’s aide has also become an eponym in the English language: man Friday.
USAGE:
“Your mad heart goes Crusoeing through all the romances ...”
Arthur Rimbaud (Translation: Oliver Bernard); Collected Poems; Penguin; 1962.
“The boy Jim roams the edgelands of the Thames (just as young Stevenson liked to ‘go Crusoeing’ in the wilds of Scotland).”
Ian Thomson; The Old Buccaneers; Financial Times (London, UK); Mar 31, 2012.
