Mar 29, 2019 This week’s theme

People who became verbs



This week’s words

grandisonize

lynch

galvanize

mesmerize

crusoe



Robinson Crusoe Art: Offterdinger & Zweigle, c. 1880



Crusoe PRONUNCIATION: (KROO-soh)

MEANING: noun: A castaway; a person who is isolated or without companionship.

verb tr.: To be marooned; to survive or manage through one’s ingenuity without outside help.

ETYMOLOGY: Robinson Crusoe. Crusoe was a shipwrecked sailor who spent 28 years on a remote desert island. Earliest documented use: 1888. Crusoe’s aide has also become an eponym in the English language: After the title character of Daniel Defoe’s 1719 novel. Crusoe was a shipwrecked sailor who spent 28 years on a remote desert island. Earliest documented use: 1888. Crusoe’s aide has also become an eponym in the English language: man Friday

USAGE: “Your mad heart goes Crusoeing through all the romances ...”

Arthur Rimbaud (Translation: Oliver Bernard); Collected Poems; Penguin; 1962.



“The boy Jim roams the edgelands of the Thames (just as young Stevenson liked to ‘go Crusoeing’ in the wilds of Scotland).”

Ian Thomson; The Old Buccaneers; Financial Times (London, UK); Mar 31, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Kindness is always fashionable. -Amelia Barr, novelist (29 Mar 1831-1919)





