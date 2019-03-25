

Mar 25, 2019 This week’s theme

People who became verbs



This week’s words

grandisonize



Charles Grandison escorting Harriet Byron Engraving: Isaac Taylor, 1778



To be or not to be ... that’s the question. Or more precisely: To be a verb or not to be. Some people in history did become verbs and this week we’ll awaken them and have them stop by here to say hello. These are people from myth and reality, science and pseudoscience, and more.



What persons from reality or fiction would you like to turn into a verb? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org (include the verb, its definition, and a usage example). Grandisonize PRONUNCIATION: (gran-DIS-uh-nyz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To escort in a courteous manner.

ETYMOLOGY: After Sir Charles Grandison, the model gentleman hero of Samuel Richardson’s 1753 novel The History of Sir Charles Grandison. Earliest documented use: 1824.

USAGE: “And now will your ladyship permit me to have the honour of Grandisonizing you into the next apartment?”

Blackwood’s Edinburgh Magazine (Scotland); Jun 1824.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Truth does not change according to our ability to stomach it. -Flannery O'Connor, writer (25 Mar 1925-1964)





