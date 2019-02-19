|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 27, 2019This week’s theme
People who became verbs
This week’s words
lynch
galvanize
Luigi Galvani
Art: Sante Nucci (1821-1896)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
galvanize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To motivate or to arouse to action.
2. To coat with a rust-resistant material, such as zinc.
3. To stimulate by applying an electric current.
ETYMOLOGY:
After physician and physicist Luigi Galvani (1737-1798), who studied electrical stimulation in animal tissue. Earliest documented use: 1802.
USAGE:
“And what better way than to galvanise some of the best minds to handle the task.”
John Antony Xavier; A Herculean Task; New Straits Times (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia); Feb 19, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:History is a novel whose author is the people. -Alfred de Vigny, poet, playwright, and novelist (27 Mar 1797-1863)
