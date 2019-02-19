

galvanize PRONUNCIATION: (GAL-vuh-nyze)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To motivate or to arouse to action.

2. To coat with a rust-resistant material, such as zinc.

3. To stimulate by applying an electric current.

ETYMOLOGY: After physician and physicist Luigi Galvani (1737-1798), who studied electrical stimulation in animal tissue. Earliest documented use: 1802.

USAGE:

John Antony Xavier; A New Straits Times (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia); Feb 19, 2019.



"And what better way than to galvanise some of the best minds to handle the task."
John Antony Xavier; A Herculean Task; A New Straits Times (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia); Feb 19, 2019.

