  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 26, 2019
This week’s theme
People who became verbs

This week’s words
grandisonize
lynch
lynch
A plaque memorializing the lynching of Levi Harrington
Photo: DavidMCEddy/Wikimedia

Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

lynch

PRONUNCIATION:
(linch)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To punish (typically, killing by hanging) for an alleged crime, without a legal trial.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Captain William Lynch (1742-1820) of Pittsylvania, Virginia, who was the head of a vigilante group. Some have attributed the term to Charles Lynch (1736-1796), a Virginia magistrate. Earliest documented use: 1836.

USAGE:
“In August a mob there [in Shashamane, Ethiopia] lynched a man wrongly suspected of carrying a bomb.”
A Colourful Revolution; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 8, 2018.

See more usage examples of lynch in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
No tears in the writer, no tears in the reader. -Robert Frost, poet (26 Mar 1874-1963)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith