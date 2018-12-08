|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 26, 2019This week’s theme
People who became verbs
This week’s words
lynch
A plaque memorializing the lynching of Levi Harrington
Photo: DavidMCEddy/Wikimedia
See also: Lynching in America
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lynch
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To punish (typically, killing by hanging) for an alleged crime, without a legal trial.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Captain William Lynch (1742-1820) of Pittsylvania, Virginia, who was the head of a vigilante group. Some have attributed the term to Charles Lynch (1736-1796), a Virginia magistrate. Earliest documented use: 1836.
USAGE:
“In August a mob there [in Shashamane, Ethiopia] lynched a man wrongly suspected of carrying a bomb.”
A Colourful Revolution; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 8, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:No tears in the writer, no tears in the reader. -Robert Frost, poet (26 Mar 1874-1963)
