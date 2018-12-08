

People who became verbs



lynch



A plaque memorializing the lynching of Levi Harrington

Photo: DavidMCEddy/Wikimedia

lynch PRONUNCIATION: (linch)

MEANING: verb tr.: To punish (typically, killing by hanging) for an alleged crime, without a legal trial.

ETYMOLOGY: After Captain William Lynch (1742-1820) of Pittsylvania, Virginia, who was the head of a vigilante group. Some have attributed the term to Charles Lynch (1736-1796), a Virginia magistrate. Earliest documented use: 1836.

USAGE:

A Colourful Revolution; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 8, 2018.



See more usage examples of “In August a mob there [in Shashamane, Ethiopia] lynched a man wrongly suspected of carrying a bomb.”A Colourful Revolution;(London, UK); Dec 8, 2018.See more usage examples of lynch in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

