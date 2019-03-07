|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 28, 2019This week’s theme
People who became verbs
This week’s words
lynch
galvanize
mesmerize
Franz Anton Mesmer
Meersburg, Germany
Sculpture: Peter Lenk
Photo: Andreas Praefcke/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
mesmerize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To spellbind.
2. To hypnotize.
ETYMOLOGY:
After physician Franz Anton Mesmer (1734-1815) who discovered a way of inducing hypnosis through what he called animal magnetism. Earliest documented use: 1829.
USAGE:
“[Luke Spiller] recalls being mesmerised by Pentecostal preachers, whose sermons would ‘have people shaking on the ground and jumping out of wheelchairs’.”
Paul Moody; Bristolian Rhapsody; The Guardian (London, UK); Mar 7, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The mind is the effect, not the cause. -Daniel Dennett, philosopher, writer, and professor (b. 28 Mar 1942)
|
