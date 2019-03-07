

Mar 28, 2019 This week’s theme

People who became verbs



This week’s words

grandisonize

lynch

galvanize

mesmerize



Franz Anton Mesmer

Meersburg, Germany Sculpture: Peter Lenk

Photo: Andreas Praefcke/Wikimedia People who became verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



mesmerize PRONUNCIATION: (MEZ/MES-muh-ryz)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To spellbind.

2. To hypnotize.

ETYMOLOGY: After physician Franz Anton Mesmer (1734-1815) who discovered a way of inducing hypnosis through what he called animal magnetism. Earliest documented use: 1829.

USAGE:

Paul Moody; Bristolian Rhapsody; The Guardian (London, UK); Mar 7, 2019.



See more usage examples of “[Luke Spiller] recalls being mesmerised by Pentecostal preachers, whose sermons would ‘have people shaking on the ground and jumping out of wheelchairs’.”Paul Moody; Bristolian Rhapsody;(London, UK); Mar 7, 2019.See more usage examples of mesmerize in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The mind is the effect, not the cause. -Daniel Dennett, philosopher, writer, and professor (b. 28 Mar 1942)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate