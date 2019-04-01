

Apr 1, 2019 This week’s theme

Words that turn into other words when beheaded



This week’s words

erose



A leaf of the ligularia plant



Show this bold Prussian that praises slaughter: slaughter brings rout!



What’s special about the above sentence? Remove the first letter of each word and it still makes sense:



How his old Russian hat raises laughter: laughter rings out!



What sentence (or paragraph!) can you write that works in this manner? Share it below or email us at words@wordsmith.org.



Meanwhile, this week we’ll share with you individual words that can lose their first letters and still be valid words in the English language.



Extra credit: Some words can go on forever like this. Take the word solid, which gives olid, lid, and id. Can you write a whole sentence with such words? erose PRONUNCIATION: (i-ROS)

MEANING: adjective: Irregularly notched or jagged.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin erosus, past participle of erodere (to gnaw off), from ex- (off) + rodere (to gnaw). Earliest documented use: 1793.

USAGE:

Rich Jackson; Guiding Daniel; Xlibris; 2012.



See more usage examples of “He looked to the west, a horizon as defined as the erose scars left by the shark.”Rich Jackson;; Xlibris; 2012.See more usage examples of erose in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A musician must make music, an artist must paint, a poet must write, if he is to be ultimately at peace with himself. What one can be, one must be. -Abraham Maslow, psychologist (1 Apr 1908-1970)





