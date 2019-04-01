|
Apr 1, 2019This week’s theme
Words that turn into other words when beheaded
This week’s words
A leaf of the ligularia plant
Photo: A & J
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Show this bold Prussian that praises slaughter: slaughter brings rout!
What’s special about the above sentence? Remove the first letter of each word and it still makes sense:
How his old Russian hat raises laughter: laughter rings out!
What sentence (or paragraph!) can you write that works in this manner? Share it below or email us at words@wordsmith.org.
Meanwhile, this week we’ll share with you individual words that can lose their first letters and still be valid words in the English language.
Extra credit: Some words can go on forever like this. Take the word solid, which gives olid, lid, and id. Can you write a whole sentence with such words?
erose
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Irregularly notched or jagged.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin erosus, past participle of erodere (to gnaw off), from ex- (off) + rodere (to gnaw). Earliest documented use: 1793.
USAGE:
“He looked to the west, a horizon as defined as the erose scars left by the shark.”
Rich Jackson; Guiding Daniel; Xlibris; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A musician must make music, an artist must paint, a poet must write, if he is to be ultimately at peace with himself. What one can be, one must be. -Abraham Maslow, psychologist (1 Apr 1908-1970)
|
