|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 5, 2019This week’s theme
Words that turn into other words when beheaded
This week’s words
erose
scow
vaward
thew
pelf
Illustration: Dylan Thurgood
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pelf
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Money or wealth, especially when acquired in a dishonorable manner.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French pelfre (booty), which also gave us the word pilfer. Earliest documented use: 1425.
USAGE:
“It is not as if the sheikh is short of pelf. He paid $400 million-odd for the Ingham family’s famed Australian racing and breeding operation.”
Craig Young; Sheikh’s Newest Young Star May Be Headed for Bigger Things; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Feb 28, 2011.
See more usage examples of pelf in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance. -Verna Myers, author and speaker (b. 5 Apr 1960)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith