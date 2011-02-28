  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 5, 2019
Words that turn into other words when beheaded

pelf
Illustration: Dylan Thurgood
pelf

PRONUNCIATION:
(pelf)

MEANING:
noun: Money or wealth, especially when acquired in a dishonorable manner.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French pelfre (booty), which also gave us the word pilfer. Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:
“It is not as if the sheikh is short of pelf. He paid $400 million-odd for the Ingham family’s famed Australian racing and breeding operation.”
Craig Young; Sheikh’s Newest Young Star May Be Headed for Bigger Things; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Feb 28, 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance. -Verna Myers, author and speaker (b. 5 Apr 1960)

