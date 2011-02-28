

Apr 5, 2019 This week’s theme

Words that turn into other words when beheaded



This week’s words

erose

scow

vaward

thew

pelf



Words that turn into other words when beheaded A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pelf PRONUNCIATION: (pelf)

MEANING: noun: Money or wealth, especially when acquired in a dishonorable manner.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French pelfre (booty), which also gave us the word pilfer. Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:

Craig Young; Sheikh’s Newest Young Star May Be Headed for Bigger Things; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Feb 28, 2011.



See more usage examples of “It is not as if the sheikh is short of pelf. He paid $400 million-odd for the Ingham family’s famed Australian racing and breeding operation.”Craig Young; Sheikh’s Newest Young Star May Be Headed for Bigger Things;(Australia); Feb 28, 2011.See more usage examples of pelf in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance. -Verna Myers, author and speaker (b. 5 Apr 1960)





