Apr 2, 2019
This week’s theme
Words that turn into other words when beheaded

This week’s words
erose
scow
Model of scow schooner Alma
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

scow

PRONUNCIATION:
(skou)

MEANING:
noun: A flat-bottomed boat with square ends.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Dutch schouw (ferryboat). Earliest documented use: 1524.

USAGE:
“Small waves lapped over the scow edge.”
Jon Keller; Of Sea and Cloud; Tyrus Books; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The fate of animals is of greater importance to me than the fear of appearing ridiculous; it is indissolubly connected with the fate of men. -Emile Zola (2 Apr 1840-1902)

