Apr 2, 2019This week’s theme
Words that turn into other words when beheaded
This week’s words
scow
Model of scow schooner Alma
Photo: Christine Davis
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
scow
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A flat-bottomed boat with square ends.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Dutch schouw (ferryboat). Earliest documented use: 1524.
USAGE:
“Small waves lapped over the scow edge.”
Jon Keller; Of Sea and Cloud; Tyrus Books; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The fate of animals is of greater importance to me than the fear of appearing ridiculous; it is indissolubly connected with the fate of men. -Emile Zola (2 Apr 1840-1902)
|
