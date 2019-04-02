

Apr 2, 2019 This week’s theme

Words that turn into other words when beheaded



This week’s words

scow



Model of scow schooner Alma Photo: Christine Davis Words that turn into other words when beheaded A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



scow PRONUNCIATION: (skou)

MEANING: noun: A flat-bottomed boat with square ends.

ETYMOLOGY: From Dutch schouw (ferryboat). Earliest documented use: 1524.

USAGE:

Jon Keller; Of Sea and Cloud; Tyrus Books; 2014.



See more usage examples of “Small waves lapped over the scow edge.”Jon Keller;; Tyrus Books; 2014.See more usage examples of scow in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The fate of animals is of greater importance to me than the fear of appearing ridiculous; it is indissolubly connected with the fate of men. -Emile Zola (2 Apr 1840-1902)





